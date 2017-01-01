A growing collection of
Nucleo

Nucleo

Nucleo is a beautiful library of 20729 icons, and a powerful application to collect, customize and export all your icons.
Rok Benedik

PICAS LINO / UI

PICAS is a growing icon set made by Rok Benedik.
Keir Ansell

Touchbar

If you are looking for a comprehensive Touch Bar UI Kit then look no further. This UI Kit includes 37 example screens from t...
Oscar Otto

Merge Duplicate Symbols

Sketch.app plugin to merge symbols with the same name. Choose the one you want to keep and press OK. The other symbols will ...
Rodrigo Soares

Rename It

Keep your Sketch files organized, batch rename layers and artboards. Sequentially rename layers in either ascending or desce...
Michael Flarup

Vector Emoji

Common Emojis recreated in vector. Easily edit & scale every aspect of your favourite emojis and use them in your design...
Jonatan Castro

iPhone Pro Concept

I’m giving away this iPhone Pro / 8 Device template I made. It’s ready to use, just drop your design inside!
Yummygum

Confetti

Generate gorgeous confetti patterns in 1 click. Just like the background you see here in the background.
