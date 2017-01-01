A growing collection of
Drew Wilson

Pictos Redux

icons

Pictos is back once again with Redux: all new carefully crafted interface icons. Each icon in Redux has three variations: Li...
Facebook

Facebook Desktop Kit

element

Desktop Kit is a GUI for building web and desktop applications. Whether you’re building a user flow through a web app or con...
Sketchpacks

Sketchpacks

app

Sketchpack is a macOS app that lets you easily install, manage and discover Sketch plugins.
Andrey Shakhmin

Duplicator

plugin

Duplicator is a handy plugin that takes currently selected layers or artboards and copies them once or multiple times in a s...

IconJar

app
$20

Iconjar leaves digging through your design asset folders behind and lets you access your icons without the hassle. Your icon...

Runner

plugin

Runner helps you to get around Sketch quicker by giving you an intuitive interface to supercharge your daily workflow. Stop ...
Facebook

Facebook Messenger Kit

element

To help you build interactions that are visually consistent with the existing Messenger ecosystem, Facebook has created a se...
Nucleo

Nucleo

app
$99

Nucleo is a beautiful library of 20729 icons, and a powerful application to collect, customize and export all your icons.
